FACUA calls on the government to clarify whether it continues to support extensive versus intensive livestock farming
The association considers that the statements made by President Sánchez and Minister Planas sow doubts about the fulfillment of their commitments in the face of the climate crisis and animal abuse.
FACUA.org
España-13/01/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action is calling on the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food, Luis Planas, to clarify whether the government is still committed to promoting extensive livestock farming