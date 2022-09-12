FACUA calls on the Government to enforce the trade law and set maximum prices for basic foodstuffs
At the meeting convened by Vice President Díaz and Minister Garzón, the association advocated price caps unless the distribution sector cuts its inflated margins.
FACUA.org
España-12/09/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action claims the Government to act against the large increases that are occurring in commodities by setting maximum prices or caps on marketing margins, as allowed by the law of commerce, if the distribution sector does not cut its disproportionate margins.
FACUA has pa