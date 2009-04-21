FACUA denounces 31 Internet advertisements of human organs to the Civil Guard

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced thirty one Internet advertisements of human organs for transplant to the Telematic Crimes Unit of the Civil Guard. FACUA has detected sale advertisements in thirteen websites inserted by citizens residents in Spain. Most of them are people born in Spain, but there are also adverts from people from Latinamerican countries. The advertisements are related to the sale of kidneys, lungs and bone marrow made by people who state they have serious financial troubles and the amount of money they are willing to sell their organs for go from 15.000 to 1.000.000 euros. FACUA has also informed the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC) of the Ministry of Health and Social Policy. The buying and selling of human organs is p

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