FACUA denounces 42 urban bus companies for not offering free customer service hotlines

Only 9 of the 51 entities analyzed comply with the law that obliges companies providing basic services of general interest to provide telephones free of charge.

FACUA.org
Spain-16/02/2022

Only 9 of the 51 urban bus transport providers analyzed by FACUA-Consumers in Action comply with the law that requires them to have free telephone numbers in a broad sense. The association has denounced 42 companies that do not comply with the law. The complaints have been lodged with the Directo

