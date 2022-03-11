FACUA denounces 5 supermarkets and hypermarkets for limiting the purchase of units of sunflower oil
These are DIA, Mercadona, MAS, El Jamón and Hiperdino. All of them violate the law on the regulation of retail trade, which prevents this practice.
FACUA.org
España-11/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced five supermarket and hypermarket chains for limiting the number of sunflower oil units that consumers can buy in each purchase. The establishments are DIA, Mercadona, MAS, El Jamón and Hiperdino, which have been reported to the trade authorities in d