FACUA denounces Spain in Brussels for failing to properly implement the basic payment accounts directive
The Bank of Spain takes advantage of certain shortcomings in the transposition into national law to infer that users would not have the right to withdraw money over the counter, contrary to the text itself.
FACUA.org
España-22/02/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action has complained to the European Commission about Spain’s failure to correctly apply EU banking sector rules on basic payment accounts, which protect vulnerable consumers.
In its complaint, the association points out that the Banco de España’s (Bd