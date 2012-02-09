FACUA denounces the offer announced by Ryanair whilst mocking the employees of Spanair

FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces Ryanair for misleading advertising because of the offer which the President of the company, Michael O’Leary, announced on camera whilst mocking the employees of Spanair at Loiu airport. The association considers the airline misleading in offering flights at 12 Euros that could, when all cost are included, be five times the price. For this Ryanair has been reported to the General Secretary for Consumers and Health and consumer authorities in several regions. Amongst conditions laid down to travel, Ryanair has stated that the period for booking is from the 7th to the 9th February in order to travel between the 2nd and 30th April. However despite complying with these

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