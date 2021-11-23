FACUA detects differences of up to 246% in trips with the city bus pass

The most expensive provincial capitals are still Madrid, San Sebastián and Barcelona, although the last two offer a wider range of tickets that favor the most frequent users.

España-23/11/2021

Using a bonobus (city bus pass) or a similar Smart card, that allow transfers, can have a price difference of up to 245.9% depending on the capital of the province where the user is located. This is one of the conclusions from the annual comparison of city bus fares carried out by

