FACUA detects differences of up to 246% in trips with the city bus pass
The most expensive provincial capitals are still Madrid, San Sebastián and Barcelona, although the last two offer a wider range of tickets that favor the most frequent users.
FACUA.org
España-23/11/2021
Using a bonobus (city bus pass) or a similar Smart card, that allow transfers, can have a price difference of up to 245.9% depending on the capital of the province where the user is located. This is one of the conclusions from the annual comparison of city bus fares carried out by