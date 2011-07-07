A 1 litre bottle of extra virgin olive oil costs from 2,39 to 4,35 Euros
FACUA detects differences of up to 82 % in the price of olive oil
The value of a brand can vary between 0 and 33% depending on the supermarket
FACUA.org
España-07/07/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted a comparative study (see charts in Spanish) on the price of 45 brands of olive oil in six supermarket chains, detecting differences of up to 82%, 1,96 Euros per litre, in the extra virgin variety.
The study compared the prices of 108 products in packs of 1 and 5 litres of extra virgin olive oil, virgin olive oil, intense flavour olive oil and mild flavour olive oil. The survey was conducted at the following supermarkets: Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, Lidl and Mercadona. Visits to the stores took place on June, from 21to 22.
Average price per litre
The average price of extra virgin olive oil per litre is 3.19 Euros in plastic containers of 1 litre and 2.7
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