Differences reach up to 46 cents per litre
FACUA detects differences of up to 87% in price for a bottle of whole milk
The organisation has observed an average increase of 7.8% in the last year, that's a rise of 5 cents.
FACUA.org
España-17/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has found differences of up to 86.8% (46 cents per litre) in the price of a bottle of UHT whole cow’s milk. It’s one of the results from a comparative study by the organisation (see tables in Spanish) regarding the prices of twenty-one brands in six supermarket and hypermarket chains.
The study, carried out in Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, Lidl, and Mercadona, compares the prices of thirty-three products of UHT whole milk, sterilised and fresh milk, in both plastic and carton containers of sizes 1.5 litres, 1.2 litres, and 1 litre. The visit to the stores took place on the 29th of August 2013.
Average prices per litre
The average price per litre for a
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