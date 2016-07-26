A gap of 46 cents a litre
FACUA discovers a price difference of up to 85% in whole milk
Únicla, President, Pascual, Covap and Asturiana are the most expensive brands of 1 litre milk bottles.
FACUA.org
España-26/07/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has discovered a price difference of up to 85% (46 cents a litre) for a carton of whole UHT cow’s milk (you can see charts here in Spanish). This is the result of a comparative study carried out by the organisation in July on the prices of 20 brands in six supermarket and superstore chains.
In the analysis carried out in Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, Lidl and Mercadona, the prices of 32 products were compared in 2.2 litre, 1.5 litre, 1.2 litre and 1 litre cartons or plastic bottles of UHT cow’s milk, sterilised milk and fermented milk which was either fresh or had been chilled.
Average prices per litre
The average price per 1
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