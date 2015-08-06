Prices vary by up to 60 cents per litre
FACUA finds differences of up to 150% in the prices of whole milk
Covap, President, Hipercor, Asturiana and Puleva are the most expensive brands for 1 litre carton packs. The average price has decreased by 5.71% in the last year, a difference of four cents.
FACUA.org
España-06/08/2015
FACUA-Consumers in action has found differences of up to 150% (60 cents a litre) in the price of a carton of whole UHT cow’s milk (view tables in Spanish). This follows from the results of the comparative study carried out by the association on the prices of eighteen brands in six supermarket and hypermarket chains in July.
The analysis, carried out at Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, Lidl and Mercadona, compares the prices of thirty products including carton or plastic containers in 2.2 litre, 2 litre, 1.5 litre, 1.2 litre and 1 litre sizes of whole milk ultra heat-treated (UHT), sterilised and fresh or preserved cold.
Average prices per litre
The average
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