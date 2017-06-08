FACUA finds unfair and insufficient the new electricity social tariff, that does not consider a minimum supply

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds unfair and insufficient the new electricity social tariff introduced by the Government in the draft of Royal Decree that regulates the vulnerable consumers in the energy sector, the social tariff and the conditions to disconnect those consumers who have a contracted electric load of 10 Kw. It does not guarantees a minimum supply, it does not prohibit the disconnection for vulnerable consumers who cannot face the electricity bills and again makes such an essential tool to tackle energy poverty depend on the market and its fluctuations. The association has analysed the Law draft and sent its conclusions to the Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda within the term of public participation opened. FACUA reminds that, if the Government keeps the

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