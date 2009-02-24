FACUA, full member of Consumers International

It its last meeting, held in Nairobi (Kenya), the Council of Consumers International (CI) approved to raise the status of FACUA in the organization, affiliated member since 2004, to full member. CI is a worldwide organization with 236 consumers’ organizations and Government entities dedicated to protect consumers’ rights in 127 countries. Consumers International represents consumers in regional and worldwide bodies. From all the members, 121 are consumers’ associations with the status of affiliated members, thirty six are Government entities and 79 are full member organizations. CI full members have the right to vote in the Council and to have a voice in the decisions about the policies and the selection of the campaigns that the organiz

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