FACUA hits the streets in fourteen cities to call consumers to action against frauds

FACUA-Consumers in Action will take to the streets next Friday, March 13 in different Spanish cities, where it will hand out the guide Lucha contra los abusos (Fight against abuses) where consumers can find the information necessary to file a complaint or report a fraud. On the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day, on March 15, FACUA calls for the mobilization of citizens and the governments against companies’ frauds and abuses. The association demands that the Government, autonomous communities and their respective bodies which deal with the protection of consumers’ rights, take more action and stop ignoring massive frauds. FACUA requests more checks and effective and proportional sanctions for frauds committed by companies, and further requ

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