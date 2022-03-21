FACUA insists on demanding the Government a cap of 50 euros per megawatt hour in the electricity market
The Government now rules out the 180 ¬/MWh limit that Vice President Ribera announced last week.
España-21/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action insists on claiming to the Government a cap of 50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the electricity market, after the Executive has announced this Monday that discards the maximum of 180 euros/MWh that Vice President Teresa Ribera announced last week.