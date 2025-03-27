FACUA joins the 8M mobilisations once again this year and calls to continue working to achieve real equality.
The association criticises the fact that women's image and bodies are still being used as a lure to sell products and services, and calls on society to be vigilant in denouncing such behaviour.
Spain-27/03/2025
FACUA joins once again the feminist struggle and the mobilisations for 8M, International Women’s Day, and demands the commitment of public authorities, the business sector and society as a whole to the elimination of labour, economic and social discrimination against women.
