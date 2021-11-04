FACUA launches a campaign in the streets of 16 cities against abuse in the energy sector
Alerting you to the electricity and gas company traps: applying rates different from those contracted, raising prices despite agreeing to maintain them or not activating social tariffs for beneficiaries..
España-04/11/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched a campaign this week against abuse in the energy sector on billboards in 16 cities. They have also been carrying out different studies and analyses of the electricity and gas market and the reporting of fraud, among others.
The association warns of en