FACUA launches its website in English
It has a news channel, RSS and only text versions as well as detailed information about FACUA and its national and international actions.
FACUA.org
Internacional-16/06/2008
FACUA-Consumers in Action launches today its new website in English, accessible directly in FACUA.org/english. This is one of the latest novelties in FACUA.org, which at the end of 2007 had a new design and contents and was launched as the independent and progressive site about Consumption current issues and consumers’ defence.
FACUA.org, present in Internet since 2000, is nowdays one of the most visited websites of the Iberoamerican consumer movement. FACUA is, since 2004, member of Consumers International, an international organization with over 200 associations from 115 countries.
Free of adds, the website in English has a news channel about the actions carried out by FACUA and it offers info
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido