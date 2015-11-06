FACUA Málaga succeeds in making Seguros Santander pay a member 126,000 from two policies

FACUA Málaga succeeded in making Santander Seguros pay a member 126,000 euros for two policies that they had taken out, in spite of the fact that the company refused cover by demanding unnecessary documentation. J.I.B., member of FACUA Málaga, had taken out two payment protection policies with Santander Seguros: one linked to a mortgage and the other to a personal loan. Both insurance policies covered, amongst other issues, absolute and permanent incapacity. The member later declared permanent incapacity, and claimed cover from the company’s insurance policies. Santander Seguros replied by asking for a medical report stating the initial date and cause of incapacity, and for a medical certificate from the Offices for the Assessment of Incapacity (

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