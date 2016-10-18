FACUA regards the announcement made by Zetta as a joke

FACUA-Consumers in Action regards the «official statement» made by Zetta Smartphone a real joke. It hopes the consumer protection authorities will be quick in processing the proceedings against the company. The complaints made by FACUA about Zetta Smartphone (Movishark Europa SLU) were presented on Monday afternoon at the General Secretary of Architecture, Housing and Consumer Politics and the Extremaduran Institute for Consumers. The association has also denounced the company, whose head office is in Madrid, before the Directorate General of Commerce and Consumers from the regional Ministry of Economics, Employment and Tax. Awaiting rapid response from consumer authorities The association sees the need for immediate action from consumer authorities to

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión