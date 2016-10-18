Awaiting rapid response from consumer authorities
FACUA regards the announcement made by Zetta as a joke
The company now intends to present itself as a mere software developer whilst assuring that it was indeed the designer and manufacturer of the first model that it launched into the market. Users can reclaim their money.
FACUA.org
España-18/10/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action regards the «official statement» made by Zetta Smartphone a real joke. It hopes the consumer protection authorities will be quick in processing the proceedings against the company.
The complaints made by FACUA about Zetta Smartphone (Movishark Europa SLU) were presented on Monday afternoon at the General Secretary of Architecture, Housing and Consumer Politics and the Extremaduran Institute for Consumers. The association has also denounced the company, whose head office is in Madrid, before the Directorate General of Commerce and Consumers from the regional Ministry of Economics, Employment and Tax.
Awaiting rapid response from consumer authorities
The association sees the need for immediate action from consumer authorities to
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