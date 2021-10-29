FACUA reports 13 banks for not providing free customer service telephone lines
Involved are Andbank, Banco Caminos, Banco Cetelem, Banca March, Banco Sabadell, Bankinter, Bankoa, Cajamar, Evo Banco, Finantia, Ibercaja, ING and Wizink Bank.
Spain-29/10/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has presented a large number of complaints with the Minister of Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzón and different regional consumer protection authorities after verifying that 13 banks fail to comply with the law that requires free phone lines.