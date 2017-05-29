FACUA reports 13 banks for raising obstacles to submit complaints against the base lending rate

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported 13 banks for irregularities related to the Royal Decree-Law of the base lending rate approved last January. Almost all the cases are related to raising obstacles to those consumers who want to submit complaints against the base lending rate. FACUA has reported these institutions to the Bank of Spain, the Ministry of Economy and the Consumer, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Health. Banks are imposing consumers a series of steps that obstacle their right to complain and are not a requirement of the current legislation. The banks reported are Bankia, Caixabank, Abanca, Banca March, Banco Pastor, Popular, Sabadell, Laboral Kutxa, Credifimo, Banca Pueyo, Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN),

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