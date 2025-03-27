Familias Numerosas de Madrid wins the award for Worst (and Most Sexist) Ad of 2024
With 34.5% of consumer votes, the winning campaign points out that women who have not had children are ‘past her prime’.
Spain-27/03/2025
The Familias Numerosas de Madrid Association’s campaign pointing out that women —and people in general— who have not yet had or do not want to have children ‘past her prime’ has won the award for the Worst (and Most Sexist) Advertisement of the Year, an award that FACUA- Consumers
