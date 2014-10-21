The banking industry is the second most reported by consumers
FACUA study reveals: Barclays, Santander, La Caixa and Unicaja, the banks with the highest fees
The association compares the commission charges applied by sixteen banks.
FACUA.org
España-21/10/2014
Barclays, Santander, La Caixa and Unicaja are the banks with the highest fees, according to an analysis of sixteen banks by FACUA-Consumers in Action (download the pdf in Spanish).
The study establishes that customers paid an average of 168.73 Euros per year if they did not set up a direct deposit for their salary, pension or unemployment benefit. Commissions soar to 271.41 Euros for Barclays customers and 248 Euros for Santander, followed by Unicaja with 242.40 Euros and La Caixa with 239.90. At the other end of the spectrum, a customer with ING Direct pays 25 Euros and with Triodos Bank, 30. Thus, the differences are as high as 986 %.
The profile of the typical cust
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