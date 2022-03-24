FACUA takes to the streets to demand measures against uncontrolled price hikes
Together with CCOO, UGT, self-employed and neighbors, the association has called for mobilization in cities across Spain under the slogan 'Contain prices, protect jobs, stop the deterioration of our living conditions'.
FACUA.org
España-24/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action, CCOO, UGT, the self-employed associations Uatae and UPTA and the State Confederation of Neighborhood Associations (CEAV) have come out this Wednesday March 23 in different Spanish cities to demand the Government and the European Union urgent measures against the disprop