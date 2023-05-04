FACUA takes Yelmo Cines to court for not allowing access with drinks and food bought outside the cinemas
The country's second largest cinema chain prohibits the consumption in its cinemas of the same products that it sells up to 13 times more expensive than in other establishments.
España-04/05/2023
FACUA-Consumidores en Acción has taken Yelmo Cines to court for not allowing access to its cinemas with drinks and food purchased outside its establishments. The association has filed a cease and de