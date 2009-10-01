FACUA updates its corporative image

FACUA-Consumers en Action has updated its corporative image, to reflect the dynamism of the organization. Ten years after its creation, in 1999, the association has made changes in the design of its symbol and has modified the typography of its logo. With this new concept, FACUA wants to bring near its image to the citizens in general and specially to active consumers, interested on the current affairs related to Consumption and worried about their rights. Through the disappearing of the hard lines and the edges of its logo, FACUA wants to give modernity and nearness to adapt itself to a new model of communication that has come up on the age of the Internet. The word facua appears in lower case letter, with the typography family Cocon. This is a f

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