FACUA urges banks to refund the money defrauded with base lending rates in mortgages, after CJEU sentence

Following today’s ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that determines total retroactivity for the refund of the money banks defrauded for years with base lending rates in mortgages, FACUA-Consumers in Action urges banks to pay back consumers. «If banks refuse to obey CJEU sentence, we will continue to face them at court«, FACUA’s spokesperson, Rubén Sánchez, has said today. The association welcomes the ruling: «justice has been made, today is a historical day for consumers rights fight«. «At this stage, banks must evaluate whether they prefer to pay back amicably the billions of Euros that were fraudulently charged consumers using abusive base lending rates at mortgages, or they will force consumers

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