FACUA warns Commissioner Simson that EU energy policy is a gift to oligopolies
The association, together with other consumer organizations, held a meeting with the EU Energy Commissioner on Monday 21 February.
España-22/02/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action has warned European Union (EU) Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson that European energy policy is a gift to oligopolies and is bad for consumers.
The association, together with other consumer organizations belonging to the Council of Consumers and Us