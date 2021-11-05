FACUA warns that the new 'copyright' regulations are a danger to freedom of expression
The new Royal Decree-law opens the door for streaming platforms to live/directly censor broadcasted content without prior judicial guarantees.
FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the new regulation that transposes the European directive on copyright, the so-called Iceta Law, is a danger to freedom of information and expression, by opening the door for streaming platforms to live/directly censor content from being streamed that they con