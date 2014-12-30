Distribution sector wastes a thousand tons of groceries every day
FACUA's survey: What do supermarkets do with the food they don't sell? Only nine out of 28 supermarket chains give information
Caprabo, Consum Cooperativa, Covirán, Dia, E.Leclerc, Eroski, Grupo El Corte Inglés, Lidl and Mercadona are the only companies which give information about their policies on donating their groceries. FACUA asks for legislative measures to force the whole sector.
FACUA.org
España-30/12/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has surveyed 28 supermarket chains and only nine have given information about what they do with the groceries they don’t sell. Most of the sector prefers to hide if they have corporative social policies to donate the products that can be consumed to food banks, social dining halls or any other charities instead of throwing them away (here you have access to the full report in Spanish).
FACUA demands big distribution networks to fully commit against food waste. In Spain, 21,000 tons of food is wasted every day, 1,000 of which are direct responsibility of the distribution sector.
In addition, the association demands the Government
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