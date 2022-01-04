Fake cream: FACUA reports five manufacturers and supermarkets for fraud in King cakes
Despite the fact that their fillings are a mixture with vegetable greases, they use the term 'cream' in their names or on signs next to them. These are Aldi, Lidl and Dia and the manufacturers Aserceli and Zampabollos.
España-04/01/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported two manufacturers and three supermarket chains for selling King cakes (roscones de Reyes) that are fraudulently presented as cream-filled, when in fact they contain other substances. These practices constitute misleading advertising and a violation