Fine of 30,000 euros for the website Jixeer for not registering the withdrawal of a FACUA member

After the intervention of FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Spanish Agency for Data Protection has issued a resolution that imposes a penalty of 30,000 euros to the company Ideas Creativas de Operaciones, S.L., owner of the domains Jixeer.com and Rebajix.com. The member M.D.G.G. denounced through FACUA Malaga the website Jixeer (previously Rebajix), to the Spanish Agency for Data Protection for violating the rules of regulation on data protection after asking twice for the withdrawal of their personal details in order to stop receiving commercial emails. The affected sent the first request to unsubscribe to the email address indicated in the commercial communication sent by the denounced company, despite which, the email was returned as a nonexistent address.

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