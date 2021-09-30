Government measures fail to prevent September from ending with the most expensive electricity bill in history
The average user's bill reaches 103 euros, 54% more than a year ago. FACUA considers it unempathetic to consumers that the vice-president Ribera says that "the bill is reasonably controlled".
España-30/09/2021
The new measures adopted by the Government have moderated the rise in electricity prices but have not managed to prevent September from ending with the most expensive bill in history. According to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis of the evolution of the semi-regulated PVPC tariff, the a