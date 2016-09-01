In August the price of electricity rose by 0.9% for the fourth consecutive month

The average electricity bill rose by 0.9% in August according to a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action. This puts the average monthly bill at 68.01 Euros (taxes included) compared with 67.40 Euros in July. It is the fourth consecutive increase in price -in July it was 1.6%, in June it was 9.6% and in May it was 0.8%- after a start to the year which saw successive monthly decreases in bills due to the greater influence of the renewable sector. Although bills continue to come in much lower than in December when it was 76.81 Euros, FACUA warns that the fall in price during the first four months of the year do not completely make up for the huge increase of 16.2% during the 2012-2015 Government, which represented a total of 500 Euros for the average user. FACUA carr

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión