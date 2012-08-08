IU asks Mato to stop Secretary General of Health and Consumers in her "aggression" to FACUA

IU spokesman in the Chamber of Deputies and Secretary General of the PCE, José Luis Centella, asked Health Minister Ana Mato to stop General Secretary of Health Pilar Farjas in her tracks, as she sent a letter to the organisation FACUA-Consumers in Action requesting the removal of this type of campaigns from its website within 15 days, at the risk of being expelled from the State Register of Consumers. In a news conference held in Seville, in which he was accompanied by the General Coordinator of IULV-CA, Diego Valderas, and UI Euro MP, Willy Meyer, Centella explained that the Deputy’s action is out of place in a «democratic system» and that the arguments pu

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