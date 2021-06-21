June's electricity bill is already the most expensive in history based on the prices of the first 3 weeks
According to FACUA's analysis, if there is no reduction in the next few days, the average user's bill will exceed the maximum reached in the first quarter of 2012.
Spain-21/06/2021
According to the analysis carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action on the evolution of the semi-regulated tariff (PVPC), if the prices applied from 1 to 21 June were to be applied to a full month, the average user’s bill would be the most expensive in history, reaching 88.76 euros (includin