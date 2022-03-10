Light: FACUA calls on Sánchez to stop making excuses and decide whether to defend citizens or the oligopoly
The association calls on the government to set a ceiling of 50 euros per megawatt hour or to force electricity companies that do not burn gas to pay back the amounts that exceed it.
España-10/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action calls on the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to stop making excuses and to decide whether to intervene forcefully in electricity tariffs to defend consumers or opt to side with the interests of the electricity oligopoly by implem