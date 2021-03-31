March ends with a year-on-year increase of 26.5% in the price of the kilowatt hour of electricity
The increase has been even higher than in January, although the price per kilowatt hour has not reached as high an average as in that month.
FACUA.org
Spain-31/03/2021
March ended with a year-on-year increase of 26.5% in the average price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity, which stood at 14.13 cents (including indirect taxes), compared to 11.16 cents in the same month in 2020. This is evidenced by FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis of the evolution