Olga Ruiz, new President of FACUA
The 50 delegates at FACUA's 4th Congress unanimously approved the candidacy of the former secretary general of the organisation, who takes over from its founder, Paco Sánchez Legrán.
FACUA.org
España-12/09/2020
Olga Ruiz (Seville, 1968) is the new President of FACUA-Consumers in Action. The 50 delegates at the organisation’s 4th National Congress, held this Saturday, unanimously voted for the candidacy led by the former Secretary General of FACUA, who takes over from its founde