Paco Sánchez Legrán and Olga Ruiz, re-elected President and Secretary-General in the Third Congress of FACUA

Paco Sánhez Legrán and Olga Ruiz have been re-elected this Saturday as President and Secretary-General of FACUA-Consumers in Action in the Third Congress of FACUA, with the participation of 50 representatives of its associations and local offices of all Spain. Established as the most influential movement in defence of consumers in Spain, FACUA has carried out its Third Congress the year of the 35 anniversary, and 13 years after it decided to be a national organisation –it was born in Seville in 1981 and was regional two years later-. The only list of candidates on the Third Congress, a team of 19 associates, gets seven new members in the Board of Directors of FACUA. Rubén Sánchez will keep as a spokesperson, but some others w

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