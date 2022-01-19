Rental subsidy: FACUA criticizes the government for only approving the subsidy without intervening on prices
La asociación advierte de que puede derivar en una subida de los arrendamientos y que el dinero público acabe en manos de especuladores, que lo tendrán más fácil para inflar los alquileres.
FACUA.org
España-19/01/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action criticizes Pedro Sánchez‘s government for limiting itself to approving the rental voucher for young people and not intervening in the prices of flats to prevent rises in prices. The association warns that the creation of this aid of up