Rents: FACUA criticises PSOE's refusal to pass a law to lower prices
The association warns that the main party in government's opposition to approving this measure makes it clear that it prefers to defend the interests of speculators rather than those of families.
España-17/06/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the PSOE’s refusal to pass a law to lower rental prices, as demanded by different social organisations, and only proposes freezing them.
The two parties in government, PSOE and Unidas Podemos, are negotiating the inclusion in the future Housing La