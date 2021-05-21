Requiring the purchase of more than one ticket to attend shows is unfair, warns FACUA
There is a growing number of concerts and festivals that require the purchase of at least two seats in order to gain access to the venue.
Faced with the increasing number of concerts and music festivals that require the purchase of at least two tickets to enter the venue, FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that this is an unfair practice that is not covered by state and regional regulations on the prevention of Covid-19.
Althou