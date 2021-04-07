Ryanair compensates a FACUA member 400 euros after a three-hour delay on a flight to Ireland
The airline refused to pay the compensation required by EU rules in the event of delays on the grounds of alleged "weather conditions" which it never substantiated.
Almería-07/04/2021
Following action by FACUA Almeria, Ryanair has compensated a passenger with 400 Euros whose flight from Malaga to Cork (Ireland) was delayed for three hours due to alleged “adverse weather conditions” that were never proved. The airline has taken a year and a half to pay her