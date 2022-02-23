Salmonella in eggs: FACUA calls on Consumer Affairs to clarify why it has been hiding the outbreak alert for 5 months
Aesan launched an investigation into the sites from which the affected products originated in December 2021, but did not issue any notification to warn consumers or provide information.
FACUA-Consumers in Action is demanding that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs explain why it has been hiding for five months that a food alert had been triggered following the detection of eggs of Spanish origin contaminated with salmonella in September 2021 in France, an outbre