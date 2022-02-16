Salmonella outbreak in Europe: FACUA calls for egg data to be made public
The European authorities have confirmed the existence of 272 cases spread over six countries, the origin of which would be in three farms of Spanish producers with the same supplier, which they do not identify.
FACUA-Consumers in Action is calling on the Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aesan) to release all the information it has available about eggs of Spanish origin that EU authorities have linked to an outbreak of salmonellosis affecting several European countries, with 272 cases and two co