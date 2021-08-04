Santander returns 2,930 euros to a FACUA member fraudulently charged on a cryptocurrency website

The entity only initially agreed to reimburse her 577 euros of the 3,500 they charged her without her authorization.

FACUA.org
Euskadi-04/08/2021

Following the action of FACUA Euskadi, Santander bank has returned the 2,930 euros that had been fraudulently extracted from a client’s two checking accounts through the cryptocurrency trading website CoinMama. The bank initially limited itself to reimbursing her only 577 euros of the 3,500

Hazte socio pleno para leer todo el contenido
Lee sin límites

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos