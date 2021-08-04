Santander returns 2,930 euros to a FACUA member fraudulently charged on a cryptocurrency website
The entity only initially agreed to reimburse her 577 euros of the 3,500 they charged her without her authorization.
FACUA.org
Euskadi-04/08/2021
Following the action of FACUA Euskadi, Santander bank has returned the 2,930 euros that had been fraudulently extracted from a client’s two checking accounts through the cryptocurrency trading website CoinMama. The bank initially limited itself to reimbursing her only 577 euros of the 3,500