It is mandatory since 23 of December
Six IAG airlines, reported by FACUA for not offering free toll telephone numbers to consumers
Iberia and Level only have a special rate number 901, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Vueling and Air Europa offer regular numbers, even though it is mandatory to offer a toll free numbers.
España-21/01/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the six IAG airlines –Iberia, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Vueling, Level and Air Europa- for refusing to replace their special rate costumer service for some toll free number, even though it is mandatory since December.