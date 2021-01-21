It is mandatory since 23 of December

Six IAG airlines, reported by FACUA for not offering free toll telephone numbers to consumers

Iberia and Level only have a special rate number 901, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Vueling and Air Europa offer regular numbers, even though it is mandatory to offer a toll free numbers.

FACUA.org
España-21/01/2021

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the six IAG airlines –Iberia, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Vueling, Level and Air Europa- for refusing to replace their special rate costumer service for some toll free number, even though it is mandatory since December.

Hazte socio pleno para leer todo el contenido
Lee sin límites

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos